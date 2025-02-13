A sign of hope: Work continues on new Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at Children's Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson got an inside look at the progress of the new Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at Children's Nebraska, a needed resource in the community and sign of hope for the health of our kids.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Work continues on the over 107,000-square-foot facility.

Reporter Molly Hudson walked through to see the spaces where families will enter for screening and assessment, the 40 single inpatient beds, community spaces, eating disorder support, and even a large outdoor garden.

Chanda Chacon, president and CEO of Children's Nebraska says 1 in 5 kids have a mental health condition... And more and more are showing up at Children’s Nebraska's emergency department.

"We are also seeing kids that show up that don't think they have that problem and are showing up for a broken arm and we are doing screening for depression and suicide ideation, and we are finding kids that have suicide plans and no one if their family knew," Chacon said.

Once open, families will have this designated building to go to off 84th and Dodge to access the support their child may need.

The project is on track to be completed in October, with the building officially opening to kids and families in January of 2026.