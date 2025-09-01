AfroFest brings hundreds together to celebrate African culture in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — AfroFest has been happening for the better part of the past decade. Held downtown, it brings hundreds of neighbors together to celebrate African culture.

Here in Heartland of America Park, AfroFest isn't just about music and food, it's about unity, identity and fostering what it means to be African in our community.

Cammy Watkins has been a volunteer lead with the event for three years and says it's especially important for young people to attend.

"And in some ways, communities of color, our stories are not told and so they get left out. And so this allows us in a way, not just about our trauma but about our joy. To really share who we are and help the younger generation learn and see themselves not only just on paper and in books but in person," Watkins said.

Watkins says there is a large population of neighbors from Africa living in Omaha.

The organization that runs the festival, Afro-Omaha, has other cultural events throughout the year, including Afro Fashion Week and Film Week.