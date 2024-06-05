After 28 years of business 'Weird Wild Vintage' says goodbye to Central Omaha

Leah Roberts-Denomme took over for her mom 15-years ago and says it's time to close-up shop

Weird Wild Stuff Vintage has been a quirky part of Omaha for 28 years, owner Leah Roberts Denomme took over for her mom 15-years ago and says it's time to close-up shop.

"My mom started this when I was right out of high school. So, so many people my age, when they were young would go to my mom's store and now they have kids that were my age when I first started going there. So it's been like, you know, multi-generational, which is really cool," said Roberts-Denomme.

Roberts-Denomme says the she's not the only one saying farewell, customers who have shopped here for decades have come in to say goodbye and grab a few items on the way out

"It's bittersweet really because all the, the emotional attachment that, you know, customers have to the place. And, and I get it because I have an emotional attachment to it as well. But, you know, it's, it's just time, it's just time. That's kind of how I feel. I'd rather end on my own terms than have someone push me out or anything like that," said Roberts-Denomme.

Weird Wild Vintage's last day will be July 31. Roberts-Denomme says items left after he store closes will be available for sale online.