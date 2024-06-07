'Art-Able': an Omaha Summer Arts booth showcasing artists with disabilities

Artist Tiffany Pearson learned how to paint holding the brush her mouth after suffering a spinal cord injury after a car accident

The Omaha Summer Arts festival is here and many artists are bringing their unique talents to the neighborhood. Artisits Tiffany Pearson and Nia Karmann are helping local artists with disabilities sell their work.

Pearson is an Omaha neighbor who always loved to paint but, never did she dream she'd turn it into a business. She learned how to paint holding the brush with her mouth after enduring a spinal cord injury following a car accident she was in 8 years ago.

"I used to paint a little before my car accident and I actually am way better at painting by mouth than I ever was with my hands," said Pearson.

Her love for adaptive painting brought her to photographer Nia Karmann whose been showing her art at festivals all across Nebraska for 16 years..

"With my perspective of either being in my wheel chair or on my crutches, I see things for such different vantage point than most people and that's the biggest compliment that I always get at shows," said Karmann.

They united over a common goal, creating an "art-able" booth showcasing their art and pieces from artists at QLI rehabilitation center.

"It made them feel like they had a purpose and that they did something that was impactful," said Karman.

"So all different avenues whether you know we have a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, Spina bifida we're all different avenues but all together that why we call ourselves art able," continued Pearson.

This weekend is their second showing and final showing at OSAF. Pearson and Karmann say OSAF has been extremely helpful in making their booth easy to maneuver in and out of with their wheel chairs, which makes it even harder for them to say goodbye.

"We were hoping to potentially grow and now that this is the last year I'm hoping that someone is going to pick it up," said Pearson.

Though the Omaha Summer Arts Festival won't be continuing, Pearson ad Karmann say it won't stop them from selling their art. And their going to search for another local festival to host their Art-Able booth.

