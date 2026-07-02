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At least four Nebraska ballot petitions submitted to secretary of state as signature deadline passed Thursday

The deadline to collect signatures for ballot petitions passed on Thursday at 5 p.m. and at least four of the 12 petitions gathered enough signatures
At least four of the 12 Nebraska ballot petitions were submitted to the Secretary of State as the signature deadline passed on Thursday. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reports from the Douglas County Election Commission.
At least four Nebraska ballot petitions submitted to secretary of state as signature deadline passed Thursday
Nebraska Voting
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – At least four of the 12 Nebraska ballot petitions have been submitted to the Secretary of State's office, according to a source within that office on Thursday afternoon.

The deadline to collect signatures passed on 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The four successful petitions include keeping transgender and nonbinary people out of women's sports, legalizing sports betting — which accounts for 2 petitions — and making it harder for the legislature to overturn referendums that Nebraskans vote on.

Eight petitions failed to gather enough signatures, including measures on abortion access, cannabis legalization, and tax changes.

The signatures will need to be verified by election officials at the county level, including at the Douglas County Election Commission. If there are enough valid signatures, the measures will be added to the ballot in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks