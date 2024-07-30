At the Riverfront young athletes are staying hydrated and trying new sports

The heat is back and neighbors are looking for ways to stay active and hydrated

The Omaha Sports Commission is hosting a daily clinic featuring different Olympic sports

Watch to learn more about Train Like a Champion

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The heat is back and neighbors are looking for ways to stay active and hydrated. At the Riverfront young athletes are honing their skills and rolling with the heat.

The Omaha Sports Commission is hosting train like a champion it's a daily clinic featuring different sports you'll see during the Olympics, like skateboarding.

"But all of these also have an Olympic component as well. You will see volleyball in the Olympics. You will see wrestling in the Olympic. Skateboarding is a new sport," said Jamie Adams.

So we just wanna introduce kids to all sorts of different opportunities

OSC Directer of Development and Community Programs Jamie Adams says when you're training like a champion hydration is key. Especially during a week like this one where temperatures are expected to reach the mid-nineties.

"We'll have all kinds of hydration opportunities, while you're here as well waters Gatorade, other sports drinks.We'll also have some healthy snacks to be able to share and keep people's energy up.We know it's hot but that's just summer in Omaha," said Adams.

If you're feeling the effects of the heat its okay to slow down and take a break.

"Any time that you're not feeling 100% you can step away, get into some shade, cool down just a little bit. Honestly, just the action of taking a break does wonders," said Adams.

Adams also recommends putting ice or dabbing water on your wrists and the back of your knees.