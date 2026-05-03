Berkshire faithful flock to Omaha as Greg Abel takes center stage for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting was all about getting to know the new guy — CEO Greg Abel — as he picks up the reins from Warren Buffett.

One shareholder, Prince Dykes from Denver, says Abel has "big shoes to fill " but he was pleased with the new CEO so far.

"I think he did a great job," Daniel Mahncke, a co-host of The Investor's podcast, who lives in Hamburg, Germany.

"Feeling comfortable with the new guy is big thing. Just seeing how he would speak," said Dykes, who writes children's books about investing.

Alexander Kopelman, a non-profit professional from New York City: "You know I think we all need continuity and the world is so volatile, especially right now."

Joe Lucas, a freshman at Creighton University from Denver, also heard the message of continuity: "I really like, kind of, the new legacy that he's bringing. And the way that Warren kind of led off. Like he's doing everything that Warren was doing."

"To see the legacy pass it's a little bit different but it's definitely great," Dykes said.

Between sessions and events, investors were indulging in one of Buffett's favorite Dairy Queen treats: "Can't come here and not have a Dilly Bar."

"I like to eat ice cream and meet people," 15-year-old Wesley Dykes said, attending with his parents.

"And we just bought a couple of merch pieces…" Mahncke said.

"We've got some merch!" chimed in Shawn O'Malley, Mahncke's co-host.

"This is the second year in row that I've bought some Brooks," Kopelman said, mentioning that he also likes to run the Sunday morning 5K.

O'Malley also noted the changes evident in Omaha: "It feels like the city is booming and growing quickly..."

But as Buffett hands over the reins to Abel, there are other realizations, too.

"Like all transitions, it feels a little bittersweet," said Kopelman. "because, you know, Warren's not going to be around forever and that's, that's a sobering thought."

