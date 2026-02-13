Best friends become wingmen with PowerPoint pitches at 'Someone You Should Meet' dating event

A group of singles in downtown Omaha discovered that sometimes the best wingman isn't a dating app—it's your best friend with a PowerPoint presentation.

Dozens of people gathered for "Someone You Should Meet," an event where best friends pitch their single companions to a room full of strangers. The concept puts friendship at the center of modern dating, letting those who know you best do the talking.

"It's so hard for me to talk about myself, but this one right here is the most thoughtful person I've ever met," said Hannah Targy.

Hannah McIlree

Emily George flew from Dallas to Omaha specifically to pitch her best friend, Tyler Mayes, to the group.

"He's been a vital part of my life and honestly he was the concierge at my wedding when I got married 18 years ago. So he's been a huge part of my family and I'm excited to help him find that for himself," George said.

"It's as warm of a feeling as you can get," Mayes said.

The event was created by Omaha native Brooke Janousek after experiencing too many disappointing dates. She realized that speed dating, blind dates and online sites weren't the answer—letting people who already love you do the talking was.

"You have three minutes to pitch your friend. And you can use the PowerPoint presentation however you want. You can use gifs or memes or whatever you think is best to explain who your friend is. And then when the presentation is done we ask one question to the person in the hot seat," said Janousek, CEO of Someone You Should Meet.

Targy was pitched by her friend Kimberly Gau. Targy hadn't seen the PowerPoint presentation beforehand and frankly didn't want to. But had full trust in her best friend.

"Friendship is all about love and knowing each other to our core and just seeing each other and Kimberly is so good at that," Targy said.

Attendees looking for matches wore green bracelets and had opportunities to connect during the mingling portion of the event, as well as through contact information provided during their best friends' presentations.

By the end of the night, some people exchanged numbers. Some made new friends. But everyone left with something they came in with—just maybe didn't realize: a friend who thinks they're worth bragging about.

