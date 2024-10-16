Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands celebrates new space in Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Continuing to foster mentorship with our younger neighbors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands will continue its mission in a new space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The nonprofit says this new office and meeting space will host activities for mentors and children, help the staff work better together and serve as a venue for Big Brothers Big Sisters to build relationships with neighborhood businesses.

"We are really excited to be in downtown, somewhere where the youth and families we serve can easily access us, and hopefully folks will drive by and see Big Brothers Big Sisters and think about signing up to get involved," said Nicole Turgeon, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

Turgeon says this space has been years in the making. They've been looking for a new place since 2018.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for mentors, especially male mentors to match with young men on their waitlist. If you’re interested visit bbbsmidlands.org