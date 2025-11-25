Black Friday isn't what it used to be: Here's how Omaha stores and shoppers are adapting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha retailers adapt as Black Friday loses its chaotic appeal. From Target's exclusive offers to local stores skipping the day entirely.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The chaos of Black Friday has mellowed significantly from its heyday of long lines and frenzied shoppers. I visited stores across Omaha from national retailers to local businesses to see how they're adapting to this new reality.

I started my day at Target, which has faced some sales challenges recently. When I tried to ask about their broader customer retention strategy, Target's PR team kept the focus narrow.

"I'm sorry, we can only ask questions specific to Black Friday."

Target is offering holiday deals throughout the season, but they're saving exclusive offers for Friday morning shoppers.

The National Retail Federation reports that in-person traffic hasn't fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, so Target is focusing on creating special in-store experiences.

"The first 100 get an iridescent tote that has some of our freebies in it, some goodies, some giveaways," store director Reann Hudson said.

Their goal is making Target a holiday shopping destination, and they're not alone in this strategy.

At Retail Rebel, a discount store on North 81st and Blondo Street, customers are getting their holiday shopping done early. This aligns with a national survey showing 65% of Americans plan to shop ahead of Black Friday.

When I asked shoppers if any stores are successfully drawing people in for the specific day, the responses were mixed.

"Not yet, honestly. They're gonna have to lower the prices better than what they're offering," Jessi Schmidt said.

"It seems like they mark everything up just to mark it back down," Maddi Schumacher said..

Not every store is trying to lure Black Friday crowds. In Little Italy, Sheelytown Market will be closed on Friday.

"In the last couple of years, I just found myself mostly frustrated for offering a sale that was also like in tandem with these larger corporations that weren't necessarily playing like fair," said Amelia Rosser, the market founder.

Instead, they're hosting a pajama party on Saturday with up to 40% off for customers who dress for the occasion.

"Take the holiday season back to what it really is, is to be together and enjoy the twinkly lights and give each other like our small gifts of appreciation," Rosser said.

For those who miss Black Friday, there's always Cyber Monday.