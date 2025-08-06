Blackstone bar forced to change name, violates Nebraska barber law

A Blackstone bar called "The Barber Shop" could face legal trouble for its name, despite not offering haircuts. The Nebraska Board of Barber Examiners has determined the establishment is violating state law by using "barber shop" in its name without a license to provide barbering services.

Watch Hannah's story:

Blackstone 'The Barber Shop' bar forced to change name, violates Nebraska barber law

Mike DiGiacomo, owner of Blackstone Social, The Barber Shop is located underneath, was surprised to receive the notice.

"I was shocked that it was actually a law, because we did apply for a trade name called the barbershop and the state approved it," DiGiacomo said.

Nebraska law prohibits unlicensed businesses from using "barber shop" in their name and displaying barber poles. The regulation aims to protect consumers from unlicensed hair-cutting establishments.

DiGiacomo says the bar's name honors his father, who was a barber in the same building.

"It's appropriate that we named this, the barbershop down here because in the same building thousands of people had their hair done here and I've got a lot of great memories going up there and sitting in the chairs when he was cutting hair," DiGiacomo said.

The letter from the board stated DiGiacomo needed to respond to regulatory questions and come into compliance or face "formal legal action." His response was straightforward – they don't cut hair and never intend to.

"I disagree with the intent of the law, and I don't think should be applied in this case since we're not actually cutting hair," DiGiacomo said.

Despite his objections, DiGiacomo met with board members in Lincoln on Tuesday and agreed to make changes.

"We will take down the barber poles and replace them with colors that are not red, white, and blue. The other major issue is the name Barbershop," DiGiacomo said.

DiGiacomo is now working with the board to find a new name and will go before them for approval in October.

When contacted for comment about the law and how often it's enforced, the Nebraska Board of Barber Examiners declined to comment.

