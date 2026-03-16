Blizzard-like conditions cause flight delays and cancellations at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Blizzard-like conditions are causing several flights at Eppley Airfield to be delayed or cancelled, leaving travelers scrambling for backup plans and bracing for longer waits.

I spoke with some of those travelers about how the weather could keep them from reaching their destinations.

Brand'n Edstrom, who was trying to fly to Idaho, summed up the scene outside the terminal.

"It doesn't look too promising outside," Edstrom said.

Lucas Pedro drove in from Grand Island, arriving early to get ahead of any weather-related complications. He is headed to Atlanta for a family event.

"When it comes to snow it's, you know, gotta stay safe and everything, drive carefully out there, you know. It's, it's crazy out there right now," Pedro said.

While Pedro said he is a little frustrated his flight is delayed, he is trying to keep things in perspective.

"I mean, you're used to it, I'm used to it, whatever, so just gotta deal with it, you know, pretty much like you can do, you know," Pedro said.

Pedro said he has somewhere to stay in Omaha if needed, but like other travelers, he is taking the day in stride.

Barbara Waken and her daughter Brooklyn were at the airport hoping to fly to California. Brooklyn had a different take on the delay.

"I'm a little nervous. But yeah, I get to miss more school," Brooklyn said.

Her mother saw the silver lining, too and offered a broader perspective as someone from a warmer climate.

"She gets to miss more school, so she's excited about that," Barbara said. "We have never had a snow day being from Southern California, right? You get your first snow day, so you gotta look at the good news," Barbara said.

For some travelers, the storm means missed connections. For others, it is just another story to tell when they finally get where they are going.