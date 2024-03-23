Bridging art and medicine: The new art exhibit at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The exhibit is called 'A Portrait of Medical Humanities' and showcases 40 pieces created by more than 30 students and is on display in the Lied Art Gallery.



The exhibit is open from March 22 to April 14

The gallery features work from students in various healthcare programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The students come from several departments; including the School of Medicine, School of Dentistry, Nursing and Arts and Sciences.

Lily Svoboda is a junior undergrad student on the pre-dental track.

"Empathy and understanding is huge when you are treating patients, communication, so just kind of thinking about like your own experiences with healthcare and health care providers and how that can inform how you will treat your patients," Svoboda said.

Organizers say much of the work has something to do with the artist's personal experience in health care and likely why each student is going into the industry.

The exhibit is free and open 7 days a week.

Gallery hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit the Lied Art Gallery page on Creighton University's website.