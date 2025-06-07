'Broadway really brings us together': Meet the one Tony award voter from Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For about 15 years, Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires has been Nebraska's only Tony voter, an opportunity she says is a dream come true.



That means several trips to New York, and this season that meant 38 shows for Squires.

She watches the shows carefully so she can vote, but also to decide which shows to bring to Omaha in the future.

The Tony Awards are on CBS at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Broadway really brings us together, and you don’t get that anywhere else,” Squires said.

Because Omaha Performing Arts brings week-long Broadway productions to Omaha, the organization is allowed one Tony voter. That means several trips to New York, and this season that meant 38 shows for Squires.

“We are required to see all of the shows that are eligible for the Tony's because you never know what is going to be nominated,” Squires said.

Watching each show for several reasons.

“I look at the shows on what I might think are the best performances or production values, but I am also evaluating, is this a great show to bring to the city," Squires said.

Squires says Omaha's upcoming Broadway season is one of its biggest yet. Some shows to keep an eye out for include "Shucked," "The Outsiders," and yes, "Wicked."

“I am proud that Omaha Performing Arts is able to bring the top shows to the Orpheum Theater for our audiences, and I really look forward to sharing those events with everybody,” Squires said.

