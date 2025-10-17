Broken Chair Trophy rivalry raises money for pediatric brain cancer research

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska-Minnesota's Broken Chair Trophy rivalry has raised over $200K for the Team Jack Foundation and Team One Four.



What started as a playful Twitter wager in 2014 between a parody account of then-Nebraska football head coach "FauxPelini" and Minnesota's mascot Goldy Gopher has evolved into something much more meaningful. The Broken Chair Trophy rivalry has raised more than $200,000 for two hometown charities since 2017.

For the Gophers, that charity is Team One Four, benefiting the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. For the Huskers, it's Team Jack, named after Jack Hoffman.

Many remember Hoffman's memorable 69-yard touchdown during Nebraska's spring game in 2013. It's one of former Husker football player Kenny Bell's favorite memories.

"But I think like what was so special, obviously in that moment it was really special, but everything that has transpired afterwards, right, has like has been everything to me, it's been life defining for me, right?" Bell said.

Through football, Bell formed a close bond with the Hoffman family. In 2011, Jack was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer. Determined to find a cure, his family started the foundation.

"It's a forever fight, right? So until not a single child has to deal with this disease, will the fight be over," Bell said.

Team Jack Foundation Executive Director Kylie Dockter says the Broken Chair Trophy is more than just football bragging rights — it's a lifeline for research. That mission feels more urgent than ever after Jack passed away earlier this year following a 14-year battle.

"We, we think about Jack every single day and everything we do, and we continue to honor him by fighting for kids who are fighting for fighting brain cancer. And so, you know, every event is, is special and it feels more urgent than ever to raise as much money as we can," Dockter said.

"It brings, you know, two, I don't wanna say struggling, almost mourning communities together and strengthens them. So, I think it's beautiful and it's, it's always fun to, you know, go back and forth with the Minnesota fans about it too," Bell said.

Fans can donate to either team's charity at BrokenChairTrophy.com. To count in the rivalry total, donations must be made by the end of the game.