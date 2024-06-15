'Bucket list place': thousands of fans filled Baseball Village for CWS day one

Many fans have been calling the CWS their super bowl

The VOLs are leading the Rocco's shot challenge as of 8:00 pm

Watch to learn more about what fans did to kick off the weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday was an extremely exciting day for college baseball fans with many of them saying the College World Series feels like their Super Bowl.

Thousands of fans filed into baseball village to cheer on their favorite teams, some more confident than others.

"I feel like the VOLs are back we're doing really well, won the SEC, I think we're going to come down here and stay for a while, maybe you know play next weekend. What do you guys think, you think we're going to lay next weekend fans cheering yeah word to the wise all my people back in Tennessee we're back," said Jason Cary.

Other fans checked out restaurants, like Rocco's famous for its Jello shots, to make life long memories and maybe a few new friends

"Go to all the bars, see all the people everyone here is really nice so it's awesome to see the community come together," said Cameron Eisenhauer.

This is Mason Studstill's first time seeing the college world series in person, he traveled all the way to Omaha from Fort Meyers to see Tennessee play

"We wait all year for this, we watch all the teams all season and this is kind of the Mecca this is the Super Bowl so everyone is pretty pumped for it," said Studtill.

Tailgating the CWS is a family tradition for neighbor Gregg McMullen, who says his family been attending the CWS for 30 years.

Something, McMullen says friends from out of state dream about.

" I even hear from them they're like that's a bucket list place to be sometime so I think being here in Omaha we're kind of spoiled," said McMullen.

The fun is going to continue through the weekend and one Saturday there's going to be a flyover before the first pitch.