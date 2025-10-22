Business owners near streetcar construction report sales drops, seek city support

Small business owners near Omaha's streetcar construction line are voicing concerns about their survival as the project continues to impact foot traffic and accessibility to their establishments.

At Mayor John Ewing's town hall last week, several business owners along the streetcar route expressed worries about their businesses' future. The concerns extend beyond those directly on the construction line to nearby establishments feeling the economic impact.

"My business is dying," said one business owner.

The owners of Nodest Plants and Antidote, located on Harvey and Farnam directly on the streetcar line, are among those facing significant challenges.

"I think that a lot of small businesses are feeling like collateral damage at this point," Wag owner Eryn Swan said.

Businesses located a couple of blocks away from the main construction zone are also speaking up about their struggles.

"We're even at more risk because we're not as well known of a neighborhood. We don't have like the name behind us of Blackstone or Midtown Crossing," said Swan.

Swan started Wag 12 years ago, and the business has been rescuing small pets while providing healthy treats and grooming services in their current location for seven years. She has witnessed significant changes in downtown Omaha during that time, including growth that has generally been positive, but she believes now threatens small businesses.

"I think again I think it'll be great for us when it's done, but we're struggling now, right? And I hope that I think this is a good opportunity for the mayor to really step up and provide support to these small businesses," Swan said.

Since spring, Swan's retail sales have dropped 25%. Her grooming services, which had steadily grown over the past decade, are also experiencing a decline. She attributes these losses primarily to the Harney Bridge closure.

"I hope that people still remember to come support, you know, go buy a plant at Nodest, go get a pizza at Izzy's Pizza," Swan said.

Swan says she contacted the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce about assistance programs being provided in Midtown, but learned her business doesn't qualify because it's located on the other side of Turner Boulevard.

Swan hopes the Chamber will expand assistance to businesses affected by streetcar construction as the project develops over the next few years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

