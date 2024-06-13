Can you get a DUI on an e-scooter? In Omaha the answer is yes.

Baseball fans from all over are arriving in Omaha for the College World Series

Bar owners says it's a busy weekend and many patrons show up on Lime Scooters

Watch to learn more about legal and safety need to knows will riding in Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many baseball fans are arriving in Omaha for the College World Series, some of which say they plan to use one of the popular e-scooters to get from bar to bar. But, that may not be the best idea because, according to OPD that could get you a DUI.

E-scooters have been a convenient-modern way for neighbors and tourists to get around Downtown Omaha since 2019.

And a transit option DJ's Dugout GM Bryan Rea says many patrons gravitate towards during busy weekends like the College World Series.

"We do see the lime scooters a lot especially being right here on the corner of 10 and capital, so yeah we're kind of a huge hub of sorts, but there's definitely the scooters everywhere," said Rea.

Though the scooters seem like an easy choice, they can create safety issues for riders and pedestrians. So far in 2024, five arrests have been made of individuals breaking Nebraska Law while operating lime scooters.

"I think it's a very big misconception, uh like I'm just asking people please be safe, I don't think having a DUI is very fun," Rea.

When neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree was leaving DJ's Dugout she ran into college worlds series emcee D-Wayne Taylor, who was getting ready to rent a scooter.

"Did you know that you can get a DUI on a lime scooter?" said McIlree.

"I did not know!," said D-Wayne who has been traveling to Omaha for the CWS for the last 4 years.

"I think it's a safe mode of transportation, it's the second half, doing it during the college world series that can be a little different," said Taylor.

Listed on every scooter is a list of rules for riders to abide by to keep themselves and pedestrians safe: