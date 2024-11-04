Candidates make final campaign efforts on Election Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tony Vargas and Don Bacon are spending the final day of campaigning either shaking hands with neighbors or going door-to-door in an effort to get their message out to undecided voters.

Down to the wire and trying to find votes wherever they can. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins spent the day with Tony Vargas and Don Bacon as they went door-to-door on the campaign's final day.

Shaking hands, making calls and making the final effort to get their message out.

On election eve the candidates running for congress got out to meet with our neighbors.

Both looking to get undecided and swing voters.

"I was rated the most effective republican in the house. I was rated the most bipartisan member of congress. The only republican to get a perfect score on bipartisanship and I just that I have to reinforce that message wherever I go," said Don Bacon.

"And I talk about my record on lowering costs, voting for $6 billion in tax cuts and supporting public safety and job creation and I just ask them what they care about," said Tony Vargas.

Tonight — Bacon is hosting a Tele Town Hall with a goal of getting 5,000-6,000 people on there.

And Vargas who will be joining the Harris-Walz campaign and Nebraska Democrats for an election eve party and phonebank event.