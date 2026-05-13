Cavanaugh watch party turns tense as Powell pulls ahead in razor-thin Democratic race

Cavanaugh held an early lead, but late ballot drops showed Powell pulling ahead

The gap between the two Democrats remains razor-thin after Tuesday's results

Final Douglas County ballots are expected to be revealed Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Supporters at John Cavanaugh's campaign watch party in Omaha's Dundee neighborhood felt tension even before the first ballot drop Tuesday night.

The gathering at the Underwood Bar started with optimism. Cavanaugh, a state senator and Omaha native, held an early lead after the first ballot drop of the night. But with each additional drop, that lead shrank — and the tension spread.

Campaign staffer Jim Crounse said the stakes were clear from the start.

"We need to get a certain percentage of the vote. I don't know what's gonna happen. I think it's gonna be close," Crounse said.

At 10 p.m., Cavanaugh projected confidence.

"It's a lot of fun. And it shows the hard work in the coalition that we've built," Cavanaugh said.

A later ballot drop at 10:45 p.m. showed his opponent, Powell, pulling ahead. Cavanaugh huddled with advisors outside as the mood inside shifted.

Attendee Linda Johnson described the swing in the room.

"It was very positive until here, the last few minutes, when Powell pulls ahead," Johnson said.

With the gap between the two Democrats still razor-thin, attention now turns to Friday, when the final batch of Douglas County ballots is expected to be revealed.

Photojournalist Wade Lux contributed to this story.

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