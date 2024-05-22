Center Street closed for 6 weeks due to water main break near Aksarben

Center street has been closed starting a 64th street for 6 weeks, due to a water main break.

Neighborhood businesses are hoping it doesn't slow down business

Watch to learn more about the water main repairs impacts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Center street has been closed starting a 64th street, due to a water main break. And M.U.D says it's going to be closed for quite sometime.

M.U.D says crews are repairing a 24-inch transmission water main and that the cause is under investigation, however they believe it was due to excess rainfall and flooding.

Lanes will be closed on center street for several blocks for the next 6 weeks.

Neighbor Emiline Doerr said she watched the water from the main break rush down the street this morning and is worried about her commute to work.

"Everyone who works east of here has to take this street, and we're gonna I don't know we haven't even though about it, so yeah it's been rough," said Doerr.

Voodoo Taco General Manager Kendall Anderson says Taco Tuesday is usually their busiest day of the week, but because of the street closure he had to send employees home early because labor cost was too high.

"We usually do about 22 hundred dollars on a Tuesday, it's Taco Tuesday. Today is effected us almost 90% of our sales today. It did effect us, hmm, it effected the whole Aksarben area tremendously," said Anderson.

The road closure is going to make it difficult to get in and out of Aksarben Village and neighborhood businesses are hoping it doesn't slow down business.

There's a lot of businesses around here that depend on the main road that is affecting us," said Anderson.

Another announcement to come out of this water main break, Bryan and Central High Schools had their graduation ceremonies set for Tuesday in Baxter Arena, but have been postponed until Friday, May 24.

Bryan High Schools graduation ceremony is set for 2 pm and Central high schools graduation is set for 7 pm