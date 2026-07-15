Central Library seeks work from local artists to add 17th piece to its growing art collection

Central Library is searching for a local artist to add to its collection of works

Artists have near-total creative freedom; the selected work will be revealed in April 2027

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Central Library is more than a place to check out books. Walk inside and look up, down, or straight ahead — there are 16 pieces of art from local artists on display currently.

Now the library is searching for the next piece – which will be the 17th from a local artist – to add to its collection.

Amplify Arts Co-Director for Public Arts Amy Cherko said the library is looking for artwork that neighbors can interact with, but is not placing limitations on how artists approach that goal.

"We don't want to be overly prescriptive in how people describe themselves or their work, knowing that that's determined by their practice," Cherko said.

That means near-total freedom for artists. The selected work will be revealed in April 2027.

Amy Mather, Partnerships Manager with Omaha Public Library, said the timing marks the one-year anniversary of Central Library opening.

"All of our pieces that we have here anyway. This is part of the community, so it is the community's art," Mather said.

Applications are due August 2. More information is available on this website: https://amplifyarts.submittable.com/submit

Eight finalists will be selected in September, with the winner announced in November. The selected artist will have a budget of up to $75,000 from donors to create their piece.

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