Audrey Horn and her husband are among thousands caught in uncertainty as Affordable Care Act subsidies face potential expiration and premium costs soar.

Watch Hannah's story:

Central Omaha couple faces 40% health insurance increase as ACA subsidies hang in balance

Horn is retired, and her husband works for a small construction company that doesn't offer health care. They've relied on the ACA and qualified for subsidies since 2019, but this year brought an unwelcome surprise.

"This is our only option for healthcare. We don't have another way, and he needs to have it. He has a lot of prescriptions that he's on," Horn said.

Over the last six years, the couple hasn't seen much price change in their health care plan. Until now. Their plan has increased by 40%, and Horn hoped they'd receive more assistance to make up the difference. But after filling out her enrollment application, it's up $300 a month.

If the government doesn't vote to extend subsidies, they could be paying close to $700 more a month.

"This is the monthly payment prior to subsidy. Last year it was about $1,700 and then we got a subsidy for part of that. This year, the same exact bronze plan went up to $2,400, so $688 more per month," Horn said.

Plus, Healthcare.gov says options on their site are still subject to change, leaving Horn with questions about what her actual cost will be and influencing her to wait to enroll.

"So, looking at the enrollment, I'm like, is it misrepresenting the subsidy in Healthcare.gov," Horn said.

Sunday, Representative Don Bacon appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to discuss an extension. Monday, he told KMTV he doesn't want the Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire.

"Congress must work together and find a smart agreement that prevents our constituents' health insurance premiums from skyrocketing. That's why I worked with Reps. Tom Suozzi, Jeff Hurd, and Josh Gottheimer to identify a bipartisan path forward on the future of these tax credits, including a two-year extension, income caps phased out over $200K, and reforms to prevent fraud and clarify benefits," Bacon said.

Horn's husband has type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, and heart health issues. She says they need the Affordable Care Act as they're both several years away from qualifying for Medicare.

This year, they've spent thousands out of pocket for his care.

"We've already spent $10,000 in 2025. On medical bills and medical prescriptions, and doctor's visits, and all of that. So, this year, we have insurance, and we've spent that much for all of his care," Horn said.

The deadline to enroll in ACA coverage is December 15. However, the timeline or whether an extension will be approved is still uncertain.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

