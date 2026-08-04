Central Omaha food truck owner keeps business running after late-night vandalism damages trucks

Two of Omar Garrido's food trucks were damaged in a late-night vandalism incident on Sunday

This happened near 50th and Saddle Creek in Central Omaha

Newly installed security cameras captured the attack and are now being planned for inside the trucks

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omar Garrido built El Churro Spot near 50th and Saddle Creek in Central Omaha after years of serving Mexican food from food trucks. Now, one of those trucks is sidelined after someone smashed its windshield late Sunday night.

Security camera footage captured a person in an orange shirt throwing something at the windshield. Garrido said a rock found at the scene may be the object used in the attack.

"I was really mad," Garrido said. "I just started thinking, like, who could have had possibly gotten, like, gotten angry at me that would come and vandalize my trucks?"

Garrido owns two trucks. A second truck was also damaged in the incident but was repaired Monday so it could make a scheduled event that evening.

"The trucks are very reliable for us, so we definitely have to have them going," Garrido said.

Garrido said cameras were recently installed at the restaurant and he now plans to add them inside the trucks as well.

"We just got a camera system installed about three weeks ago," Garrido said. "It's gonna be worth it to have those cameras in the truck."

Garrido said he's now worried.

"I'm worried now that this could happen again," Garrido said.

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