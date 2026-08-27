Central Omaha neighbors raise concerns of pedestrian safety, potential tax revenue loss at Crossroads

A bond measure would fund a joint OPD and OFD headquarters at Crossroads, moving both departments out of downtown Omaha

If voters approve the bond, developers say construction on the headquarters would begin in 2028

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Central Omaha neighbors are voicing concerns about a proposed joint Omaha Police and Fire Department headquarters planned for the Crossroads development, citing worries about pedestrian safety and the financial impact of placing a city building on the site.

Developers and city officials presented a status update on the project at a town hall Wednesday night, telling neighbors that construction on residential, retail, and multi-use spaces is expected to begin within the next 12 months.

Central Omaha neighbor Mark Welsch said he opposes the plan to place a new public safety building at the Crossroads development.

"I don't think that the police and fire, the city of any kind, any department, should be taking up space where we should be having more retail, more businesses," Welsch said.

A bond project would fund construction of the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department's administration headquarters, bringing both departments together and relocating them out of Downtown to a more central location. The city would not earn any property taxes off that site.

"I want people to spend more tax dollars here, so I don't have to. My taxes are too high now," Welsch said.

Central Omaha neighbor Susan Howard, who lives a few blocks from the development and plans to walk there once construction is complete, said she has concerns about the pedestrian safety.

"I am certainly concerned about public pedestrian traffic and safety," Howard said.

Howard said those concerns extend beyond herself.

"My neighbors. Anybody who travels in the area. We have bus stops in the area, we have children coming to the library. Now will have an influx of people coming to the Crossroads development," Howard said.

Omaha neighbors will have the opportunity to vote on the bond that would finance the OFD and OPD headquarters. If approved by voters, developers say construction will begin in 2028.

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