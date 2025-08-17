Chalk Art Festival returns to Midtown Crossing for a hot weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend, artists got to show off their skills in the 7th annual Chalk Art Festival in Midtown Crossing. Each artist took to the sidewalks to transform them into creative pieces for a chance to win the title of Best in Show, People's Choice, and Best Use of Color. Many returning artists tell me it's been a great experience, but a hot one.

"So this year I decided to come back out and just kind of play around with a really colorful piece that conveys a lot of emotion to me, and it's been a lot of fun. It's been really hot,” said Sonja Scott.

"It is hot, but you know I'm in the shade, and Midtown gives us all the water we could drink, so that's very kind too,” said Sophia Helwig.

To keep the artists and visitors cool, Midtown Crossing was supplying water and providing cooling off stations.