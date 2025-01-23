Changes to ICE arrest policy raises questions at Omaha churches and schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For years, it was a common practice that ice agents wouldn't arrest non-violent people in places like churches and schools, but now President Trump wants to change that.

"It makes me afraid for the America we are becoming and the America we are growing into,” said Rev. Debra McKnight, Urban Abbey.

Rev. McKnight is unsure how this change will impact her United Methodist Church but worries what it would look like if people are afraid to go to places like schools and churches.

"Community is power and community is essential," McKnight said.

They have many questions to answer.

"The ways we will have to show up, I don't know yet, but the work of being ready is now here," McKnight said.

The policy was put in place by the Department of Homeland Security in 2021, creating protected areas like healthcare facilities, places of worship and schools.

"My number one reaction is what effect it has on our kids," said Jane Erdenberger, president of the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education.

Erdenberger says the district is reassuring students and families, of the state’s largest district, that they are safe at school.

"We don't keep track of immigration, we don't have that data,” Erdenberger said.

Erdenberger pointed to a 2017 resolution, that was passed, that says unless required by law people within the district will not use district resources for detecting or assisting in the apprehension of people whose only violation of law may be being an undocumented resident of the United States.

"This resolution provides a process so that we ask, if anyone were to show up, that they contact the superintendent, our general council and they must have legal authority," Erdenberger said.

With that resolution in place, they are focused on create safe and welcoming spaces.

"Every student, every day, prepared for success and that's how we are going to go forward," Erdenberger said.