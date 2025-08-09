Child among two killed in crash on Pacific Street over I-680

Two people, including a child, were killed in a crash involving a truck and an SUV on Pacific Street over I-680 Friday afternoon. Three to four others were transported to area hospitals, with at least one other child critically injured.

"The investigation is still early on because we had so many people transported, one party was in the truck, and it's unknown how many parties were in the; it's a small black SUV," Danny Flynn said.

Flynn is a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department.

The truck was making a left turn onto I-680 from Pacific St. when it collided with the SUV as it drove west on Pacific. The impact forced the SUV down the embankment toward the freeway. The vehicle stopped when its rear tailgate struck a large light pole.

Officers did not say which vehicle the victims who died were in at the time.

