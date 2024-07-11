Watch Now
Child dies, OPD investigating death of child left in SUV

A five year-old-child was found dead in a Northwest Omaha parking lot. OPD tells KMTV the child had been left for multiple hours. Police will determine charges after the autopsy is preformed.
Omaha Police
SUV in parking lot where child found
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 10, 2024
  • Police tell KMTV a 5-year-old left in a vehicle for multiple hours has died
  • CPR was preformed on the child before being taken to Children's Hospital
  • Watch to learn more about OPD's investigation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Police Department are investigating the death of a child.

OPD responded to a call at 93rd and Binney Street, Wednesday night just after 5 pm.

Police tell KMTV a 5-year-old child was left in a vehicle for multiple hours. CPR was preformed on the child before being taken to Children's Hospital.

The child did not survive.

Offices say the child was in foster care and there are no chargers yet, because they are waiting for the autopsy to determine the child's cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

