City Council considering a 5-year extension to biosolid program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For years, the city has kept sewage sludge out of the landfill with the help of area farmers. Now, city council is considering extending the agreement with even more farmers.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Through the biosolid program, the city works with farms in the area.

The city pays the farm to take the sewage sludge they can use as fertilizer.

In 2024, 95,630 cubic yards of biosolids were diverted from the landfill. Farmers were paid $36,193.

"Even in doing so, the city saves over $2 million in what would have been landfill fees and also does the right thing for the environment, by preventing this to go in the landfill," said Pete Festersen, president of Omaha City Council.

There are several applicants on the council agenda something Festersen says is great to see. City council is now considering a 5-year extension to the program.

City council will vote on all the contracts at next week’s city council meeting.