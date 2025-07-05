City of Omaha shares an update on the sinkhole on 16th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been 6 months since a garbage truck fell through the pavement on 16th Street between Farnam and Harney Streets and the sinkhole is still there. The City told reporter Molly Hudson that their investigation shows the sinkhole developed as a result of "subsurface conditions" there before the truck drove through.

According to information from the city's law department, when the truck fell in, it damaged a city sewer line. Repairs require several steps, including moving high voltage utility lines before filling the hole and repairing the pavement.

City officials say they have been in discussions with an attorney for the Regis Condos, the adjacent property owner, and public utilities to develop a repair plan.

"The longer this is here, the more money it's costing the residents of this building," said Lisa Kilker, a Regis resident. "I really have a lot of faith in [Mayor] John [Ewing Jr.] and, you know, him keeping his promises on fixing it and so I think that he will, I am hoping that he will for sure."

The city hopes to finalize a plan in the next few weeks and will provide an update on the timeline once that happens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

