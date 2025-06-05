City View tenants given weeks to move out

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)–According to North Omaha Community Partnership, tenants at City View have until June 30 to move out. Organizations are proving moving assistance and helping residents find a new home.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm not sure where I am going to go,” Sabrina Worley said after she learned she may have to move out pf er apartment by June 30.

Worley is one 127 city view residents who found out they need to be out of their apartment by the end of the month, according to the North Omaha Community Partnership. Now she and others in the building are stuck looking for a new place.

“Being that's we are already into June, I don’t think June 30 is possible at all,” Worley said.

KMTV spoke Worley over the phone since the elevators have been out for the last eight weeks, and she struggles to get down from the eleventh floor.

North Omaha Community Partnership said they are aware the with the elevators being out, many residents are stuck so there are plans to have volunteers help people move their belongings.

But according to Worley, moving out is just one part of a bigger problem affording a new home is something she's not sure how she will do.

“The people that are still here don't have that kind of money, they don't have a startup deposit, they don't have startup utilities, we are all in the same boat, we don't have that money to drop just because we move out of here,” she said.

So Monday and Tuesday, several groups will work with tenants on housing options.

The organizations are also working to find homes for those that don't know where they are going to go.

"That’s definitely going to be a hurdle but with the plans in place and speaking with landlords and using the incentive program, i think we will get through that part and ultimately get all the tenants rehoused but some will be more difficult than others,” Tamika Mease executive director said.

I also spoke with Omaha Housing Authority who said they have 20 households on vouchers still in the apartment.

10 have found a place already. Oha says it's meeting with the others to help them in the search.

Residents and these local groups say the bank that owns the building set the deadline. KMTV reached out to the bank to confirm that and are waiting for a response