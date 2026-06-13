College World Series brings electric atmosphere to Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series opened in Omaha with an electric atmosphere Friday, as fans of powerhouse SEC programs and first-time participants packed the city's popular spots.

West Virginia and Troy are both making their first trips to Omaha this year, bringing new fan bases to the event alongside established college baseball crowds.

Fans filled go-to gathering spots like Rocco's Pizza & Cantina and Blatt Beer & Table, where the energy was high throughout the day.

High-profile visitors also made an appearance, with Pat McAfee bringing fans out to Blatt Beer & Table.

Tara Adams, a Texas fan, described the West Virginia crowd she encountered.

"It was 99% WV fans and they were the nicest people the brought energy they were amazing," Adams said.

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