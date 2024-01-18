Coming Roadwork: What is expected at Saddle Creek and Leavenworth intersection

With the growth of UNMC's campus, the intersection of Saddle Creek and Leavenworth will see roadwork soon.

The video shows the busy intersection during the evening commute.

Neighbors share concerns about the project and the importance of these roadways.

The project will be done in phases with traffic shifting with each phase and one lane in each direction for much of the construction.

"Construction is inevitable, I am just trying to I guess maybe mentally prepare for what I am going to be encountering and experiencing for the next year," said Allison Mergens, a neighbor in the Blackstone area.

Mergens drives Saddle Creek road often.

"Being in the area for 13 years, Saddle Creek is like the main thoroughfare that we travel on, so I am really interested to see how they handle this whole project, it is a huge undertaking," Mergens said.

The reconstruction project will create two left turn lanes on Leavenworth in both directions.

As well as increase capacity for left and right turn lanes.

The city is planning to replace existing payment in the area and put in new traffic signals at the intersection too.

"I think it will be great once it's completed, I just think they really need to think through how it's going to live in the neighborhood," said Kelly Whelan, a neighbor in the Morton Meadows neighborhood.

Congestion and workers parking in her neighborhood is something Whelan is concerned about.

"The streets are very narrow, Leavenworth is very narrow, Saddle Creek is very narrow and when construction workers end up parking in the neighborhood, it's really difficult to get in and out of the neighborhood," Whelan said.

The project will be done in phases - to maintain traffic flow as best as possible.

With utility relocation expected to begin in February.

Left turns will be restricted at the intersection during the project.

Traffic will continue in the area but expect traffic to shift with the phases, with one lane in each direction for much of the project.

"I am happy to hear that Saddle Creek is going to remain a thoroughfare that we can use," Mergens said.

According to the city's timeline - the project is expected to wrap up in Fall of 2024.

For more information about the project, including the planned phasing, click here.