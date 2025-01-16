Community Alliance sees increase in need since opening new building in June

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About six months ago Community Alliance opened its brand new facility near 72nd and Mercy Streets. In the months since they've seen more and more neighbors coming in to get help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On average Community Alliance says they get about 80 inquiries each month. October though hit a record high of 143 people looking for help.

"We have seen over 700 people reach out for assistance, that's like 100 more people than in the same time frame last year," said Jessica Brown, LIMHP, LADC, manager of Rapid Response at Community Alliance.

Brown and her team see firsthand the number of people coming in and in recent years there has been a greater need in teens.

"I started in 2019, so going through COVID and seeing all the changes in mental health needs through that and in the community since, it's been kind of younger needs that we have seen," Brown said.

We often hear about the impact social media may be having on the younger generations.

"One good thing with social media has been that mental health is talked about lot more, and so I think we have had a lot more younger folks reaching out for help, that maybe before would have never done that," Brown said.

After outgrowing its original space, Community Alliance opened its new location off a 72nd Street, about 6 months ago, a building 3 times the size of its old building.

"Even before we were open, we had people calling, just that they had seen the sign," Brown said.

From mental wellness to physical and social well-being, Community Alliance has a wide variety of offering to support our neighbors.

"I think some days it can be difficult right, knowing that so many people need help, but it is also really amazing to see that people are having the courage to reach out for that help," Brown said.

If you or someone you know is looking for help, there are several ways to get connected to Community Alliance.

The main number is 402-341-5128 and is available during normal business hours, Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached at 402-715-4226.

Community Alliance also offers Safe Harbor - in person, open 24/7. You can enter through the doors on the north side of the building at 7150 Arbor Street.