Community celebrates Omaha LGBTQ+ history with inclusive event 'Out in the Park'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Picnic blankets, music, drag performances and community. The family-friendly pride event brought neighbors of all ages together, creating an inclusive space.

The event is part of the Queer History of Omaha Mapping Project which started in June to uncover people, places, and things that are significant to the queer history of Omaha.

"We invite event goers to go and interact with the large scale map, pin, you know, locations that are important to them and to connect with others and kind of share that historical context," said JP Gurnett, communications and creative director for BFF Omaha.

The map on display at the event Sunday was developed in partnership with the University of Nebraska - Omaha's Queer Omaha Archives and showcased historical sites by decade starting from the 1950s.

If you weren't able to make it to the park or want to learn more about the project visit queernite.com/map.