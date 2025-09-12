Dozens attended a prayer tribute at Memorial Park to mourn the loss of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Attendees shared how Kirk had an influence on their lives and offered condolences.

Watch Hannah's story:

Community gathers at Memorial Park for a prayer tribute to honor Charlie Kirk

"I did not sleep at all last night," said Emma Smith.

The death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is devastating to many of our neighbors. Dozens gathered at Memorial Park, Thursday to mourn and pray.

The Douglas County Republican Party hosted a prayer tribute for Kirk and the victims of 9/11. The flag was half-staff in honor of Kirk, as tears were wiped and prayers exchanged.

"We wanted to remember him and send up prayers for the family. Um, it's just an awful thing to, you know, be shot right in front of all those people," said Douglas County Republican Party Chair Nancy Hicks

Hannah McIlree

Neighbors of all ages came. Smith first saw Kirk's content on Twitter. She was inspired and started the Turning Point USA Douglas County Activism Hub in January.

"Be courageous in everything that you do. It's what Charlie would have wanted," said Smith.

Stephen Bader is active in politics in Omaha. He shared his memories of when Kirk came to Nebraska.

Hannah McIlree

"He was always approachable. He was always humble. He was always smiling. He would come to events and, and even if there were events where there was fundraising involved, it didn't matter if you were the volunteer who had to be snuck in. He wanted to get a selfie with you and he wanted to hear your story," said Bader.

Though many say they still have not come to terms with his death, their spirits were lifted when they saw just how many people came to pay their respects.

