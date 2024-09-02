Community members gather for the Omaha Labor Day Parade

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The streets in downtown Omaha were filled this morning as community members came out to honor and celebrate workers at the Omaha Labor Day Parade.



The parade started at 10 a.m. Monday

Community members came out to honor and celebrate workers

50 organizations participated in the parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a busy Labor Day in downtown Omaha.

The streets are full as families gather to see the Labor Day Parade.

Community members came out to support and honor workers on their day off at the annual Omaha Labor Day Parade.

"it’s good every year. It’s nice that there a parade showing the hard workers and the laborer. Every trade they got out there, all the men and woman that are out there every day helping things run properly," attendee Marty Overgaard said.

The two-hour event started at 10 a.m. and 50 organizations participated in walking the parade route.

