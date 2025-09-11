Community mourns the death of political activist Charlie Kirk following shooting death

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at the first stop of his tour in Utah

The motive of his killing is still unkown

Kirk's legacy was honored in Omaha, as many political leaders offered condolences

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The news that podcaster and political activist was shot and killed sent shock waves across the nation. Kirk hosted a rally in Omaha just over a year ago; now, many across the metro are mourning his death.

The motive behind the shooting is still not known. University of Nebraska Omaha Political Science Professor Randall Adkins says there could be multiple motives.

"Violence can happen for political reasons, but violence can also happen for social reasons. So, it's possible that it could be somebody who's not political, but is upset by one of Charlie Kirk's social positions, um, because he's, he's very strong in his feelings about many of the social positions," said Adkins.

Thousands gathered to watch Kirk speak at Utah Valley University, for the first day of his fall 2025 The American Come Back Tour". Adkin's says he had a strong presence on campuses across the nation.

"He's certainly a very important political figure on the political right and especially for college students. Uh, he's, he's, a lot of college students, um, look at him or look to him or looked to him as an opinion leader. And so, uh, so they're gonna, you know, they're gonna be missing someone," said Adkins.

Kirk had strong ties to the Christian community, bringing his "Turning Point USA" rally to Lord of Hosts Church in Millard on April 9, 2024. The church held a special Flashpoint on Wednesday. Dr. Gene Bailey read a statement from Kirk's pastor, Rob McCoy.

"Charlie lived for life, and he'll be remembered for this, hearts broken for his family, his wife Erika, and his two children."

Many political leaders across our state offered condolences to Kirks family, friends, and colleagues.

The Douglas County Republican Party is hosting a prayer tribute Thursday at Memorial Park from 7-8 pm.