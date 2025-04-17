Condo owners file claim with city as 16th Street sinkhole sits open for months

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sinkhole in the alley and a basement full of mud, the problem started months, even years ago, but remains unsolved. Reporter Molly Hudson obtained the documents, condo owners in The Regis building have filed, stating that the city is responsible for the problems.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two claims were filed with the city clerk's office, citing what the building associations call the city's lack of maintenance to the sewer system. Owners allege that sewer system leaks and breaches, and at least one sewer collapse, caused a massive flow of mud into the building's basement.

Lisa Kilker has been a condo owner in The Regis for over three years.

"We need them to pay for the repairs, A.) that we have already paid for. They need to be reimbursing the residents the $3,000 to $4,000 each that we have paid. They also need to fix the ongoing repairs from the sinkhole becoming more and more of a problem," Kilker said.

She and other neighbors feel they have been ignored by city leaders.

"We can't do our work until they do their work, and they are saying the opposite," Kilker said.

Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday that the city has been in contact with the building's representatives.

"And to say that we weren't is not accurate. It's not accurate at all. But it is in city right of way, and the city would repair it. But now that there is a lawsuit filed, now we have to hold off and just barricade it to make sure that no one gets injured there," Stothert said.

The claim states "The city has long been aware that its century-old sewer system is crumbling but has neglected necessary maintenance and repair and ignored clear signs of infrastructure failure."

Stothert told us that the city maintains it’s an issue with the building.

"It is not the result, again, of just neglect and not doing street repair. It is undoubtedly because of some structural issue with the building adjacent to it," Stothert said.

The claims demand the city pay for the current and ongoing damages to The Regis building in an amount of not less than $1 million.

What happens now? The city has some time to respond. Depending on their response, this case could be headed to a lawsuit.