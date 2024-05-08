Conservatory at Lauritzen Gardens closing for updates: What visitors should know

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upgrades are on the way for guests and the plants at Lauritzen Gardens' Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. The big project is set to begin on May 13.



The conservatory will be temporarily closed starting May 13 until November 22.

It will open for the annual holiday show and temporarily close again in January 2025.

The two-phase project is expected to be completed later in 2025.

Phase 1 will focus on the systems and technology above the ground.

Phase 2 will focus on improvements to the soil, water features and the plants.

Watch the video to hear from Lauritzen Gardens about this project and what visitors can expect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory," said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing for Lauritzen Gardens.

The conservatory opened at Lauritzen Gardens nearly 10 years ago.

Mia Jenkins says this space has made the gardens a four-season destination.

"It’s just a really lush environment that just bursts with life year-round," Jenkins said.

This 17,500-square-foot building is designed to help a variety of plants flourish.

"We can control the humidity levels in this space, we can control the temperature, where outside we are just kind of at the liberty of what the weather gives us," Jenkins said.

All the systems in the space work together, but starting May 13, the conservatory will close.

"As we continue to strive to want to bring more unique and rare plants for the people of Omaha and our visitors from all over the country, what did we need to add to this space in order to do that,” Jenkins said.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase focuses on the upgrades above ground like the fans, the shade clothes, the mister system and even the lighting.

Phase two will focus on improvements to soil, and water features and introducing or re-introducing new or different plants.

"This allows us the chance to make it feel like a little different of a space moving forward."

From May 13 to November 22 the conservatory will be closed.

It will re-open for its annual holiday show and then close for phase two in January, with completion expected later in 2025.

Creating an upgraded space for the plants to thrive and the community to continue to learn.

"We are committed to bringing it back bigger and better than ever with plants that you might not get to see anywhere else, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we continue to grow as Omaha’s public garden," Jenkins said.

The Woodland Trail and J's coffee will also be closed for the duration of the project.