Construction begins to remove 72nd and L Street bridge in central Omaha, affecting local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction begins on the 72nd and L Street bridge removal in Omaha. Eastbound ramps closed Monday, full bridge removal set for spring 2026.



We spoke to Brayan Valadez, a manager at Margarita's Mexican Restaurant about how the construction is impacting business.

"It's obviously gonna affect business because I mean we had the 72nd one up by the interstate. That one's been delayed for so long and that obviously hurt like traffic here," said Valadez.

Despite this, he and other neighbors welcome the change, even though it will take some time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drivers, say goodbye to the 72nd and L Street bridge as the first phase of construction has begun at this intersection to remove the bridge and improve safety. But neighbors and businesses say it comes with growing pains.

On the southeast corner of 72nd and L is Margarita's Mexican Restaurant. For the 12 years it's operated, manager Brayan Valadez says he sees just how busy this area can get.

"I mean it's 72nd, it's one of the biggest streets in Omaha, and it connects north and south so all the people from like Ralston, Papillion, and La Vista, a lot of them take this road," Valadez said.

Crossing 72nd east and west is the L Street bridge. It was built in 1962, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation says it's reaching the end of its service life. In fact, out of all the bridges in Omaha operated by the state system, NDOT says this one is in the worst condition.

The anticipated start for the bridge removal is in the spring of 2026.

"I feel like everyone is so used to the bridge already that it definitely would take some getting used to just the change, but I mean change isn't always a bad thing," said Iris Shelton, a Margarita's customer.

Before the entire bridge can come down, other work needs to be done. On Monday, the eastbound exit and entrance ramps at 72nd Street closed. This is so crews can build a temporary road and signals on the south side of L Street to prepare for next year's bridge removal.

It's a phased project that will take some time.

"And I feel like the construction's been happening for quite a few months now," Shelton said.

The ramps are scheduled to reopen this winter. NDOT says the entire project should be wrapped up by the end of 2026.