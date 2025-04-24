Construction underway for new Douglas County Community Mental Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have been near 42nd and Pacific Streets you may have noticed a building on the Douglas County campus is gone. That's because the county is working to replace it with a new space for the Douglas County Community Mental Health Center.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This project moves the current behavioral health services out of the county's health center long-term care facility on Woolworth Avenue to the northwest corner of the campus near 42nd and Pacific Streets.

Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson says it will upgrade the environment for those served. The facility will include all of the same services that currently exist, including inpatient, outpatient, and the partial day program.

"What we have right now is adequate, and they do a great job, but we are really looking at the more calming environment, open environment," Borgeson said.

There will be 16 inpatient beds, with inpatient and outpatient separated on two floors and a courtyard in the middle.

Commissioner Borgeson says the county is using ARPA funds to pay for the construction of the building. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.