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'Converse among ourselves and see where we go from here:' Loveland neighbors debate planned apartments

A 5-story, 34-unit apartment building is being planned near 78th and Pacific; some neighbors are raising concerns about the building's height, limited parking and a potential increase in traffic
Some Loveland neighbors are raising concerns about the building's height, limited parking and a potential increase in traffic over a planned 5-story, 34-unit apartment building near 78th and Pacific. 3 News Now's Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks reports from Loveland.
'Converse among ourselves and see where we go from here:' Loveland neighbors debate planned apartments
78th and Pacific
78th and Pacific neighbors
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  • 34-unit, 5-story apartment complex planned near 78th and Pacific in Loveland
  • Omaha City Council expected to vote on rezoning and additional TIF funding next week

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
    OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Some neighbors in Central Omaha's Loveland neighborhood are raising concerns about height, parking and traffic as a developer seeks city approval to replace a single house on Pacific Street with a 34-unit, 5-story apartment building.

    The development, proposed for 7630 Pacific Street, would include 34 apartments and 34 parking spaces. The building would stand taller than neighboring office buildings.

    78th and Pacific
    Renderings of the planned apartment building near 78th and Pacific in Central Omaha's Loveland neighborhood.

    Loveland neighbor Leslie Myers hosted nearly a dozen neighbors in her home to discuss the plans on Tuesday.

    "I would like to turn it over to all of you to ask questions and converse among ourselves and see where we go from here," Myers said.

    Some of those neighbors voiced concerns about whether the project's parking supply is adequate for its size.

    "The point of it is, they don't have enough parking. That's what this is all about," Loveland neighbor Gus Dworak said.

    Some neighbors also called for the building to be scaled back.

    "34 units can be made smaller. There can be a 4-story instead of a 5-story," Loveland neighbor Connie Wintz said. "5 stories is just not going to work here."

    "I agree with you, Connie, for different reasons. You can not waiver on the parking right now," Dworak said.

    Some neighbors also shared concerns about increased traffic on Pacific Street and the loss of green space.

    7630 Pacific St. renderings
    Renderings for the proposed apartment complex at 7630 Pacific St. in Loveland.

    Developer Ryan Spellman with Parkway Development Company declined to speak with 3 News Now's Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks but spoke Tuesday during a hearing at the Omaha City Council.

    "This is my seventh project, I believe, urban-infill-type project here in Omaha. And I encourage them to call down to the city planning department. I believe I have a reputation for doing what I say I'm going to do," Spellman said.

    Despite their concerns, some neighbors said the apartment building is still preferable to other types of development.

    "I'm just glad it's not another liquor smoke shop, which was the last thing on Pacific," Carol Dworak said.

    "I think we can all say amen to that," Myers said.

    The Omaha City Council still needs to approve another round of TIF funding and rezoning for the site. Both votes are expected Tuesday, August 4.

    This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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    Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks