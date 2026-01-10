'Could not believe that I was alive': Former server recalls M's Pub fire 10 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been 10 years since an explosion and fire at M's Pub rocked Omaha's Old Market. We took a look back at that day and spoke with a former server, who we first met in 2016, about her experience on January 9, 2016.

"Just got the strongest smell of gas. You could taste it,' said Angelina Storm, who was a server at M's Pub. "I went outside and I said, 'Did you guys hit a gas line?' And they said that they did. I immediately just ran inside and I told the kitchen."