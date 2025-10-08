Creative alley transformation brings new event space to Omaha's Blackstone District

The Blackstone District has unveiled its newest attraction: a transformed alley that doubles as an innovative event space, just in time for Farnam Fest.

Located between 39th and 40th streets along the streetcar mainline, the "Blackstone Alley" represents a creative solution to the district's space limitations. With the flip of a switch and deployment of removable bollards, what appears to be a typical alleyway transforms into a vibrant community gathering spot.

"This is one of the most creative spots that I've seen in Omaha," said Mayr John Ewing Jr. "I can see this is going to be an amazing space, an amazing opportunity to have fun in Blackstone, an amazing opportunity to just put out a welcome mat as we look at all of the things that are going on with the streetcar."

Matt Oberst, manager of the Blackstone Improvement District, explained the project addresses the area's unique challenges.

"We're an area that's a little bit landlocked and we're in an area that doesn't have a lot of green space, and so it's a creative solution to that and it's embracing the urban nature of Blackstone," Oberst said.

The district has found that hosting events helps attract more visitors and boost local businesses. After events conclude, the space returns to normal operations, allowing people to visit nearby establishments.

"Then after the event, the bright lights come up and everybody has homes and they can go back to their homes and they can visit the bars," Oberst said.

Mike DiGiacomo, whose businesses open into the alley, has witnessed the area's transformation over decades. His family's business has had its back door opening to this alley for almost 50 years.

"This is one of the only alleys in Omaha where they come to it and not try to stay away from it," DiGiacomo said. "It's great to see this alley come alive because 20 years ago it's not a place where we would hang out."

The space features several upgrades, including improved security lighting, removable bollards at the entrances, and a color-changing canopy of lights overhead.

The grand opening for Blackstone Alley is scheduled for October 11 during Farnam Fest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

