Creighton Prep robotics team gets special blessing ahead of World Championship

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ranked 18th in the world, 'The Indubitables' team has been working to perfect their robot since September.

“We began designing through September all the way to November to make sure our robot was as good as possible," said sophomore Kuek Kuek.

Kuek said from December to now, it’s been practice, working on code, and other prep for the competitions along the way, with the ultimate goal: qualify for the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship.

“I am, of course, a bit nervous, but I believe that we can do well this season at the championship,” Kuek said.

“For a lot of these guys, they are seniors, and we have been doing this for four years, and they have been this close, over and over, so this for those guys is, you know, the apex of their high school career,” said Rich Mansfield, the robotics coach.

To send the team off, Creighton Prep President Fr. Matt Spotts blessed the students and their robot Thursday afternoon.

“We ask God’s blessing on this robot and all of you who operate it," said Fr. Spotts. "May your teamwork and your care for one another in your operation of this robot, may everything you do, bring you closer together, and when you are all closer together, you are closer to God."

Molly: “What did it mean for you to have the robot blessed today before the championship?”

Kuek: “I honestly feel like that was one of the most exciting things this season because it connects my Catholic faith with robotics, which are two things I see very highly of.”

The World Championship starts next week in Houston, Texas. You can follow along on YouTube.