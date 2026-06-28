Creighton student organizes Center Mall Car Show to raise money for cancer charity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 21-year-old Creighton University student organized the first-ever Center Mall Car Show, bringing together car enthusiasts to raise money for a charity that supports cancer patients and their families.

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Creighton student hosts car show to raise money for cancer charity

Patrick Ramaekers partnered with the South Omaha Immigrant History Museum — which currently features a low-rider exhibit — to host the event. All kinds of vehicles were on display, from vintage Cadillacs to a 1967 Volkswagen micro deluxe bus.

Ramaekers' own car, a 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood 75, sparked his passion for the hobby.

"It's a 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood 75. It's 21 feet long," he said.

He bought the car from a family friend at just 16 years old.

"Back in the '60s the only people what would have this car would be like Elvis," Ramaekers said, explaining how exclusive Cadillacs were at the time.

Ramaekers says he loves the former funeral home car because, for one thing, relatively few were made.

"It's just so oddball. It's the only one in the city," he said.

John Sanders brought a little '60s nostalgia to the show.

"So, it's a 1967 micro deluxe bus. If you're into VW's these aren't vans, they're busses," he said.

Sanders took his family on road trips with the VW: "And sometimes the kids would fight over who gets to sit in the back with the dogs."

Robert Pierce said his love of Cadillacs runs deep — and personal.

"I love Cadillacs, that's all I've ever had," Pierce said. "My dad passed away but he's with me everywhere. I take his obituary; I keep his obituary in the front windshield."

Montchello Goins, was there with his daughters and car club, B.N.B Car Culture.

"This is my car right here — a 1980, 2-door impala," Goins said.

Katrina Markel asked if it's considered a "vintage" or "classic" car.

"Classic, it's classic," Goins said.

The car show raised money for the Nick Howe Foundation, a charity that supports cancer patients and their families.

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