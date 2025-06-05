Crossroads and Civic Square: John Ewing Jr. plans to meet with developers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Civic Square downtown and Crossroads at 72nd and Dodge are two project sites that have been empty for years. Mayor-elect John Ewing Jr., like many neighbors, wants to see them completed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a source of pride if we can get this done for the city of Omaha. It's the premiere intersection," Ewing said.

Crossroads, now led by new developer the Woodbury Corporation, is expected to break ground soon.

Molly: "Developers told me they are planning for a groundbreaking on June 16th. Are you aware of that date?"

Ewing: "Yes, I am, and I am going to be there and I am going to be having meetings with them as well so we can talk about what is needed to get the project done."

Ewing made a stop at the Crossroads site during his campaign, telling Molly he would talk to developers to see if there is a way to speed up the timeline.

Molly: "Is that something you are still going to look at?"

Ewing: "I am going to ask them what they can do, quite honestly, to get this project done."

But he admits that could be a heavy lift.

But the Civic Square site is a different story. He’s interested in getting developer White Lotus’ timeline.

"If they can't get it done, then I think we have to look at taking that property back and looking at another developer, but that's a premiere spot as well," Ewing said.

White Lotus told me a grocery store is a part of their plan. Ewing says a downtown grocery store is a priority for him.

"I know of an organization that does grocery stores, and I am having conversations with them, I've had conversations with them for about the last year about potentially coming to Omaha. I'd love to see a grocery store there for the people of downtown," Ewing said.

This week, reporter Molly Hudson has talked to Ewing about a variety of topics. Those links are below.

