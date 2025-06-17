Crossroads groundbreaking: Developers will start construction later this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Developers officially broke ground on the Crossroads project. The first piece to see construction, the first tenant, Gamescape by Cinemark, and below it a parking garage. But that is still about two years away.



After years of waiting for something, some neighbors remain cautiously optimistic, others feel it's just checking a box.

This summer, developers will also start construction on Block B. That will include retail, housing, and a parking garage along Cass Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A celebration years in the making.

"The neat thing about today is it's an indication that we are there," said Jeff Woodbury, VP of Acquisition, Woodbury Corporation.

"We've had a lot of false starts, but it looks like things are moving in the right direction, so we are again very excited. We have been waiting on this for a long time, so hopefully this will be the time," said Michael Pirruccello, owner of West Lanes Bowling.

Others feel it's just checking a box.

"I don't think there is anything to be upset about or to be glad about. It's just a contractor who's got to put a mark in the ground to let somebody know, ‘Yeah, we are still working on it," said Larry Leeds, a Crossroads neighbor.

Jeff Woodbury says he understands the skepticism.

"I certainly understand the skeptics, and all I can say is we are just going to have to prove them wrong," Woodbury said.

Monday marked a milestone for the project—breaking ground on the first tenant, Gamescape by Cinemark, an arcade with other activities and a restaurant.

"I have a commitment to Cinemark, so this will happen," Woodbury said.

Gamescape will take two years to complete, which includes the 538-space parking garage that will sit below.

Larry Leeds, a neighbor to Crossroads for 15 years, is unsure about the need for an arcade, but he would like to see development.

"Housing, apartments, small mom-and-pop type stores, lots of parking," Leeds said.

Pirruccello is looking forward to the future of this neighborhood.

"We welcome everything. It's going to be a destination spot, brings more traffic, it's good for the whole neighborhood," Pirruccello said.

